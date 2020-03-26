EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Alaya F has to say about doing a film with Ayushmann Khurrana and her future projects

In an exclusive Instagram live session with Pinkvilla, Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F addressed rumours of signing the film, Stree Rog Vibhag with Ayushmann Khurrana. The young debutante also spoke about her future projects.

One of the most promising debuts of 2020 was of Alaya F in and starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. As the adorable young girl in the film, Alaya lit up the screens and made us laugh as well as cry with her. A few weeks back, rumours about Alaya F signing a film with Ayushamann Khurrana came to light. As per a report, Alaya had bagged a film with Ayushmann titled Stree Rog Vibhag in which Khurrana was reportedly going to play a gynecologist. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alaya has addressed these rumours and has shut them down.

A report had stated that the film will reportedly star Alaya F and Ayushmann and will be produced by Junglee Pictures. It was also reported that it will be helmed by director Anubhuti Kashyap. In an exclusive Instagram live session with Pinkvilla, on being asked about signing Stree Rog Vibhag with Ayushmann Khurrana, Alaya downright denied it. She said, “No” Later, on being further prodded about future projects, Alaya F revealed that Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jackky Bhagnani has signed her for 1 more film and Northern Light Films has signed her for 3 films. Alaya said, “I am so glad that people who put money on me have liked my work and want to work with me again. It means I did something right.”

Well, that surely puts the rumours to rest about Alaya being roped in for a film with Ayushmann. Also, being the candid self in the Instagram live session, Alaya shared how she is keeping passing her time during the Coronavirus lockdown. The gorgeous young actor showed us some of her paintings and left us completely in awe of her talent. With her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya managed to win everyone’s hearts. Several critics too loved her acting and called her one of the best finds of 2020. Well, now that she has revealed that the producers of her first film have signed her for more projects, we can’t wait to see more of Alaya on the silver screen!

