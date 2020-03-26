Exclusive: Alaya F OPENS UP on nepotism and says she is a big supporter of this debate

Alaya F daughter of Pooja Bedi who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman opens up about her views on the most talked-about word in Bollywood- Nepotism. Here's what she said:

Alaya Furniturewala known as Alaya F is the daughter of Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and actress Pooja Bedi. She made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2020 in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also starring showed Alaya in the role of a 21-year-old girl named Tia Singh who is Saif's on-screen daughter. Alaya's performance in the movie was appreciated by all. With just one film, Alaya garnered a lot of fans. From her gym looks to her casual avatars, fans are already going crazy to see a glimpse of this debutant.

Alaya is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Today at an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, Alaya was questioned about her views on the most talked-about term in Bollywood- Nepotism. On this, the actress said that for her it has never been about proving to anyone but proving to herself. She said that she herself is a big supporter of this nepotism debate. She loves when people talk about it and even appreciates their point of view. She has always just focused hard on working very hard. Infact, when she was back from New York, she had isolated herself from everyone to concentrate and work hard. Alaya further said, "I just want to get better and better. A lot of people changed and will further change their perception on this. It is just a matter of time and some effort. There are and will be times even when you do a lot of hard work, people won't appreciate it but that is okay."

Speaking about the kind of films she would love to do, the new star kid said that she loves all kinds of films and would want to try her hands in every genre. On the work front, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films, who are also the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman. She has also signed one another film with Pooja Entertainment who are also the producers of her debut film.

Credits :Pinkvilla

