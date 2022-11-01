EXCLUSIVE: Amala Paul to make a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial Bholaa is one of the most anticipated films, and is mounted on a large scale. Besides the National Award winning actor, Bholaa also features Tabu in a pivotal role, and the hit duo have collaborated on multiple projects in the past. While this actioner is currently being shot in Mumbai, we have heard that a new cast member will soon join the team of Bholaa. Pinkvilla has learnt that Ajay Devgn has roped in acclaimed actress Amala Paul for this upcoming film.

“Amala Paul will play a key role opposite Ajay Devgn. It’s an important character, and Ajay feels that the actress suits the part to the T. It will be a special appearance, and she will join the team in the next schedule, which is planned for December 2022,” informs a source close to the development. Amala Paul predominantly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. She has featured in popular films like Prabhu Solomon’s Tamil romantic-drama - Mynaa, Ram Kumar’s Tamil psychological-thriller - Ratsasan, and Rathna Kumar’s 2019 film - Aadai.