EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn in Neeraj Pandey’s next – Shoot begins in November

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his social media to announce his maiden collaboration with Neeraj Pandey. The actor also confirmed that the film will release on June 23, 2023 with Reliance Entertainment on board as producers. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film in question is an out-and-out thriller and the team is all set to take it on floors in the month of November. That’s not all, we hear that Jimmy Shergill is the newest entrant to the cast.

“Jimmy Shergill has a very important role in this yet untitled Neeraj Pandey film. Neeraj was clear that he needs a seasoned actor to play the part, and that’s when he decided to approach Jimmy Shergill. The actor too was pumped up on hearing the narration and is now all gearing up to start the shoot with Ajay Devgn in November,” revealed a source close to the development.