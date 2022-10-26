EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn in Neeraj Pandey’s next – Shoot begins in November
Ajay Devgn is looking to start Singham 3 from the month of April next year to get it ready for a 2024 release. Read details
Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his social media to announce his maiden collaboration with Neeraj Pandey. The actor also confirmed that the film will release on June 23, 2023 with Reliance Entertainment on board as producers. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film in question is an out-and-out thriller and the team is all set to take it on floors in the month of November. That’s not all, we hear that Jimmy Shergill is the newest entrant to the cast.
“Jimmy Shergill has a very important role in this yet untitled Neeraj Pandey film. Neeraj was clear that he needs a seasoned actor to play the part, and that’s when he decided to approach Jimmy Shergill. The actor too was pumped up on hearing the narration and is now all gearing up to start the shoot with Ajay Devgn in November,” revealed a source close to the development.
Shoot schedule of Neeraj Pandey's thriller
The film will be shot over a period of two months, and then move into the post-production stage by early next year. “Apart from Ajay and Jimmy, many more names will join the team of this yet untitled thriller. There’s another very important character and sub-track in the film, and the team at present is on the verge of casting a relatively young actor in that space,” the source added.
What is Ajay Devgn doing next?
Apart from the aforementioned Neeraj Pandey film, Ajay Devgn is discussing a couple of subjects with Kumar Mangat, one of which will go on floors in January 2023. The actor is committed to starting Singham 3 from the month of April next year and it’s going to be a long multi-location schedule for Devgn with director Rohit Shetty. As things stand today, Singham 3 is expected to be a 2024 release.
Ajay’s next is Drishyam 2, followed by Maidaan and Bholaa. Jimmy Shergill on the other hand has previously worked with Neeraj Pandey on A Wednesday and Special 26. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
