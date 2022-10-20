EXCLUSIVE: After Tanhaji, Sharad Kelkar confirms new project with Ajay Devgn

Sharad Kelkar is a man of many talents. He is a prominent name in the entertainment industry, who started his career as a television actor and later appeared in films of Bollywood, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil film industries as well as web series. Not only in TV shows and films, but Sharad also appeared in web series, making him a star. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2004 film, Hulchul starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna, recently, talked about reuniting with Ajay Devgn. Sharad Kelkar confirms new project with Ajay Devgn

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharad, who was speculated to be a part of Ajay's Bholaa, said that he will not be seen in the movie. The Laxmii actor joked, "He (Ajay) didn't call me." Further, Sharad confirmed a new project with Devgn and added: "We are planning something. There was one thing which was supposed to come but I think the schedules are not matching. But we are working on it in the future. I think maybe next year we'll work on it and it's gonna be crazy." Meanwhile, Sharad and Ajay have earlier collaborated in films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Baadshaho.

Sharad Kelkar's work front On the work front, Sharad has reunited with Prabhas for Adipurush as he will be dubbing for the Hindi version of the highly-anticipated film. Earlier as well, he gave his voice for the Hindi voice of Prabhas as Bahubali in the Baahubali franchise. The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles. Apart from this, the actor will be playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the upcoming movie, Har Har Mahadev. The film is slated for release on the 25th of October and is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lea

