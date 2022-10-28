Then vs Now: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan's transformation will leave you STUNNED

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most famous star kids. Despite staying away from showbiz, she has become quite an internet sensation. Every time she steps out in the city with her friends or family, the paparazzi go all out to get a glimpse of her. Nysa is on Instagram but it is a private account. But she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has several fan accounts which keep sharing her pictures and updates.

Nysa might be keeping low-key on social media but she is everywhere on the internet because of her crazy followers. Earlier, Kajol and Ajay used to share pictures with her on Instagram, but now, her friends and fans drop cool pictures from the parties and update about her whereabouts. Meanwhile, netizens are completely stunned to see her latest pictures. Nysa's beautiful transformation has grabbed everyone's attention including her fans. She recently made her ramp debut as she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra. The glam pictures from the event took the internet by storm.

Recently, Nysa was seen enjoying lavish Diwali parties with Suhana, Aryan Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebs in the city. She made heads turn in her gorgeous lehenga outfits. Fans were elated to see her with other star kids. Earlier, she was also seen spending time with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on the sets of Bawaal. From sporting elaborative gowns and lehengas to opting for chic and cool outfits, Nysa has definitely managed to steal everyone's heart. Her beautiful and graceful transformation proves that she is surely Bollywood-ready. Have a look:

