EXCLUSIVE: Anand Pandit teams up with Firoz Nadiadwala to revive Hera Pheri 3? Welcome 3 on cards too

Not just Hera Pheri, but also the characters – Raju (Akshay Kumar) Shyam (Suniel Shetty) and Baburao (Paresh Rawal) – are among the biggest brands of Indian cinema at this point of time. The chatter around Hera Pheri 3 is never ending, with conjectures and talk in the industry popping up every few months. In-fact, producer Firoz Nadiadwala too has time and again confirmed his plans of taking this comic caper ahead. And now, the latest buzz in the industry is that Hera Pheri 3 is indeed being revived with plans to take the film on floors sometime next year.

According to an insider, Firoz Nadiadwala has decided to pay off all his debts and finally commence the work on the third instalment of two of his most loved franchises – Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. “Firoz Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3. The two have been discussing all the possible permutations and combinations to bring the 3 idiots – Raju, Shyam and Baburao – back together, however, the things are not there on the paper yet. Probably in next month or so, everything by god's grace will be clear,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Hera Pheri as a franchise is owned by Firoz Nadiadwala, he might just partner with Anand Pandit on the third part if everything falls in place on the legalities. Hera Pheri is spearheaded by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Raju is considered to be one of the most iconic characters played by Akshay Kumar and one of the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema. The production aspect aside, we hear, the conversations are on with one of the top commercial directors of Hindi cinema to helm Hera Pheri 3, and those conversations will proceed in the right direction once all other aspects on production front are in place. Before the Khiladi fans speculate, Hera Pheri 3 announcement is not expected to be made on Akshay Kumar's birthday i.e. September 9 - as legalities take time.

Hera Pheri 3 aside, we here, plans are on for Welcome 3 as well, however, this will be done by Firoz in his personal capacity. He is on the look out for an ideal director to take this comic caper forward. While Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will be back as Majnu and Uday, there’s no clarity as such on the other leads of the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. Till then, we hope, everything goes as planned.

