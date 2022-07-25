EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be shot in Scotland, Alps, UK & Saudi

Pinkvilla was the first to report (December 24, 2021) that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the maiden time on an action packed entertainer with Ali Abbas Zafar as the director. In the times when the entire industry speculated that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shelved, Pinkvilla was the first to inform the readers that the film is on track and Ali will be going on a recce to Europe in July. And now, we have another exclusive update on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

According to our sources, director Ali Abbas Zafar is looking to shoot the film in Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London. "The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the team is all charged up to take it on floors from January 2023. It's going to be an extensive multiple country shoot with prolonged action scenes at real locations. Ali is planning to make one of the biggest action spectacles of India with two of the biggest action stars, Akshay and Tiger. Multiple stunt teams from across the globe will be on board this action entertainer," revealed a source close to the development. The demographics of locations are also in blend with the sort of action that the team wants to shoot - from city to countryside and even the Alps.

The film, produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment, will be shot extensively over a period of 100 days, as the team has a vision to mount the action on a certain scale. "Ali and his team want to create action blocks on the lines of the Fast and Furious Franchise. It will be larger than life, stylish with multiple chase sequences at real locations. The filmmaker recently met Akshay in the UK, who is all charged up to get into the mode of action," the source added.

At the moment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on track for a Christmas 2023 release with shooting timelines being very similar to Ali's last film, the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which was again a Christmas release. Talking of Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi is currently shooting for Jaswant Singh Gill biopic in the UK and also gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan on August 11. The actor has multiple films under his kitty ranging from a comedy with Mudassar Aziz, an air force drama with Dinesh Vijan and another film with Dharma, among many others. His releases for the coming 6 months include Ram Setu, Cinderella/Katputli, Selfiee and Oh My God 2.

Tiger on the other hand has Ganapath lined up for release in 2023. He is also doing a film titled Screw Dheela with Shashank Khaitan and in talks with a couple of more films with Pooja Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

