EXCLUSIVE: It's Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

Ever since the release of Jolly LLB 2, there has been a conversation and fan theories around the possibility of Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi i.e. Jolly v/s Jolly in Jolly LLB 3. While back in the day, they remained mere conjecture, the fan theories have now indeed come true. According to our sources, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are uniting on Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. The film will be produced by Star Studios and go on floors next year.

“Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and the things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law,” revealed a source close to the development. We hear that Jolly LLB 3 is bigger and better than the first two parts put together. Saurabh Shukla, who played a judge in Jolly LLB 2 and Jolly LLB 2, will return to the third part as well.

“The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill. Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023,” the source further added. Akshay and Arshad were last seen together in Bachchan Paandey, however, this time around, it's more of a parallel lead for the duo.

Jolly LLB 3 aside, Akshay Kumar will be shooting for films like Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming comedy and a couple of films with Dharma Productions. His films lined up for release include Ram Setu, Oh My God 2 and Selfiee among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

