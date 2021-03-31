EXCLUSIVE: Hera Pheri 3 script locked, will take off from where part two ended with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirms that Raju, Baburao and Shyam will get back together and promises two to three more parts of Hera Pheri in the decade to follow. Details

The trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao from Hera Pheri has become eternal. As the comic caper completes 21 years today, we got in touch with the producer, Firoz Nadiadwala and the producer gave us an exclusive update on Hera Pheri 3. He confirmed that , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will get back together in the third instalment of the comic caper. “The script is finalised and you will hear an official announcement soon. The idea is to have not just Hera Pheri 3, but several more Hera Pheri’s and we are working keeping that in mind,” says Firoz Nadiadwala.

Prod him for more on the much awaited third part of the comic caper and he opens up, “We were being extra careful on the script. Now that we have things in place, I can say, banegi tab do teen Hera Pheri saath mein banegi, Inshallah. We will make up for the time gap between part two and three.” Firoz admits that there is a lot of pressure in taking a cult franchise like Hera Pheri forward. “More than pressure, it is a moral responsibility to deliver quality product to the audience. God has blessed us with such a good franchise, so we have to be careful with the story, screenplay, dialogue, and give our best. We don’t have to take our franchise for granted, but start from the scratch. We have been working towards attaining this goal.”

Phir Hera Pheri ended on a cliff hanger with Raju on the bridge trying to get hold of the antique guns lying far off between the bridge and the sea. Ask Firoz if Hera Pheri 3 will take off from where Phir Hera Pheri ended, and he signs off, “Yes, it will be a continuation of Phir Hera Pheri. People will finally get an answer to the last scene of Phir Hera Pheri.” While Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan, part two, was helmed by late director, Mr. Neeraj Vora. We await for an update on the director of Hera Pheri 3 from the producers end.

We also spoke to Firoz on the plans for other franchises like Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana, and went down the memory lane discussing some unheard trivia from the sets of Hera Pheri. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more on our chat with Firoz Nadiadwala.

