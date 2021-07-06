EXCLUSIVE: Ashoke Pandit bags the rights to make a film on track & field athlete Pinki Pramanik

The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty? writer Priyanka Ghatak to pen the story.

Sports biopics have always been a hit with the audience. Even while we await the release of the and starrer ‘83, films like ’s Dangal and Mary Kom featuring have received a lot of love from the audience. Pinkvilla has now learnt that another film based on a sports personality’s life is in the making. We have learnt that filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has bagged the rights to make a film on track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik’s life.

Pramanik has won several medals, including at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, 2006 Asian Games, and 2005 Asian Indoor Games. However, her life took a turn when reportedly in 2012, she was accused of being a man and implicated in rape charges. Pandit has taken the charge to bring her story to the big screen, “When my writer narrated to me the subject of Pinki Pramanik, that very moment I knew this story had to be made. Imagine the basic identity of a human is his/her gender is questioned, one fine day Pinki, a woman was accused of being a man and branded a rapist. It is a story of fighting against all odds and coming out triumphant. It is high time that mainstream cinema addresses the issue of gender identity.”

Pinki adds, “I wanted the world to know the injustice and the horror I went through. I totally trust Ashokeji's production that it will do total justice to my story with respect.”

Writer Priyanka Ghatak who has earlier worked on the show, The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?, calls this a story of triumph and resilience. “I came across Pinki's story in the news and what perturbed me was that she was a national pride and the whole country celebrated her victory but one fine day she was pulled down in the worst state of shame and humiliation and her basic gender identity was questioned and was accused of being a rapist,” she signs off.

