Babil Khan CONFIRMS exiting Sai Rajesh’s film after ugly social media spat with filmmaker: ‘Will be taking some time off…’

Babil Khan had recently made headlines after a video of him breaking down went viral. Irrfan Khan’s son had accused several Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others of being rude. Right after this, we got to see a heated exchange of stories and comments between the star kid and filmmaker Sai Rajesh, who were to work in an upcoming project. But looks like all is not well in their paradise. The young star made a shocking announcement on Instagram about no longer collaborating with the filmmaker.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil Khan shared a long note wherein he confirmed his exit from Sai Rajesh’s film. He wrote, “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn’t go ahead as everyone had planned.”

Babil also revealed in this post that he will be taking some time off from work. He wished the best to Sai Rajesh and the entire team of the film for their future journey. Concluding his note, Qala Star wrote, “I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together.”

On the other hand, Sai Rajesh also shared a post announcing the same news to his fans and followers. Praising the star kid, the filmmaker called him ‘the most talented and hardworking actor’. It is clear from his post that they had even started prepping for the film, but as the actor chose self-care first, he stepped out of the film.

“I will miss my hero”, wrote Rajesh, who sent Babil all the love and wished to collaborate with him in future. “I know we both will create that magic together for sure,” he wrote in his last line.

For the unversed, right after Babil Khan’s breakdown video went viral, his team had issued a statement. In the statement, Babil Khan’s team stated that the actor took the names of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh in his viral video because he truly admires them. However, filmmaker Sai Rajesh isn’t convinced by it. Hence, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note questioning, “the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

Upon reading the Indian director-producer’s statement, the Qala actor took to the comments section and expressed, “You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you.” Babil went on to state that he gave 2 years of his life to Rajesh and underwent “complete physical atrocity” so he could do justice to the filmmaker’s character.

