Did You Know Logout's Babil Khan was part of Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Piku? Here’s what he did in the film

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, was recently seen in Logout and made waves for his impressive performance in the film. Now, he opened up on working as a camera intern during the filming of Piku, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and his father.

Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has gained cult status over the years. It recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a theatrical re-release. Now, Babil Khan, who worked as an intern for the camera department on the film, shared the profound impact Sircar’s storytelling had on him in an interview with News 18.

Advertisement

He also opened up on the bond he shares with the director and called him a 'father figure.' The Logout actor added that the director often gives him practical advice and guidance. He shared that whenever Shoojit visits him, he asks him to clean his room first before beginning the conversation.

Babil also called Piku a 'masterpiece' and shared that it continues to resonate with him. He also talked about a dialogue delivered by his father, Irrfan Khan, where he asks Deepika Padukone’s character about the significance of staying connected to one’s roots. For him, that line has only grown more relevant with time and reminds him of the importance of staying down-to-earth.

The Qala actor further shared that he was completely unaware that he would end up pursuing acting as his career. He shared that during a roundtable, Irrfan was asked about Babil’s future plans and the late actor responded that his son wasn’t up to much as he was learning filmmaking during that time.

Advertisement

On the work front, Babil Khan, after showcasing his acting talent in Qala and The Railway Men, was recently seen in the cyber thriller Logout. Apart from him, it also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in pivotal roles.

The Zee5 film revolves around the dark side of the digital world, highlighting the impact of excessive smartphone and tech dependency on people’s lives.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Babil Khan controversy: 10 things that happened after Irrfan Khan's son cried on camera and took alleged potshots at Bollywood stars