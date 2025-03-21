Sara Tendulkar vs Alaya F fashion face-off: Which Gen-Z fashionista pulled off the Gulabi saree look better?

Indian ethnic wear and the color pink are a match made in heaven. ‘Gulaabi’ has long been associated with love, festivity, and celebration, making it a timeless choice for wedding ensembles. Embracing this charm, fashionista Sara Tendulkar turned heads in a pink saree at a wedding, exuding major desi Barbie vibes. Meanwhile, Alaya F dazzled in a glamorous pink saree last year, setting the perfect tone for wedding season.

Both sarees, from the same brand Faabiiana India, may seem similar but boast distinctive details and unique allure. We’re here to take a closer look at their intricate designs—so you decide which Gulaabi drape is the ultimate wedding showstopper for you.

Sara Tendulkar

Keeping it timeless and elegant, Sara Tendulkar draped herself in a stunning pink Bandhani saree. The delicate white dots lent it a traditional charm, while intricate zardozi work added a regal touch.

The saree’s meticulously crafted trim featured gold and metallic sequins, along with bead embroidery, enhancing its royal appeal. Two parallel rows of golden floral motifs ran end-to-end, making this luxury festive ensemble a vision of elegance and grace.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter paired her Barbie-pink saree with a sleeveless V-neck blouse, enhancing its elegance. The blouse featured intricate golden sequin and white bead embroidery, perfectly complementing the Bandhani saree.

For accessories, Sara opted for chandelier earrings adorned with a central emerald framed by diamonds. Three layers of kundan cascaded from the top, ending in delicate pearls, adding a regal touch and a subtle contrast to her festive ensemble.

Advertisement

Alaya F

Adding a contemporary twist to the traditional pink saree, Alaya F draped Faabiiana’s fuchsia pink Bandhani saree in a chic, modern style. Striking stylish poses, she exuded effortless elegance, elevating the saree’s charm with her captivating model-like gaze.

Her heavily embellished six-yard drape featured a wide, ornate border, making it a true couture masterpiece. Golden floral motifs were delicately woven into the fabric, enhancing the regal appeal of the saree’s Bandhani print. However, the real showstopper was the artisanal border, adorned with intricate pearl and cutdana details, complete with a scalloped trim running from end to end.

The Srikanth actress paired her pink Bandhani saree with an embellished sleeveless blouse featuring a deep V-neckline extending to the hem. The blouse, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, added to the regal charm of her ethnic look.

Alaya draped her saree in a contemporary style, with neatly pleated borders cinched at the waist and elegantly cascading over her shoulder, subtly highlighting her blouse and midriff. She kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for a Kundan choker and matching earrings.

Advertisement

So, whose Gulaabi saree style wins your heart—Sara’s timeless elegance or Alaya’s modern twist?