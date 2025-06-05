Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor kiss and celebrate romance in one-of-a-kind love saga

There are times when you watch the teaser of a film and are just transported into the magical world of its characters. You feel like they have come to life right in front of you, and there is some magic happening around. Well, this is exactly how I felt after watching Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser. Adding on to my experience was the background song in Vishal Mishra’s voice. Someone please bring me back from my La La Land already!

Advertisement

The first thought in my mind after watching Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the teaser is that their ‘chemistry and chemistrying’. The pairing is looking like a breath of fresh air that the big screens needed. The Kapoor lad’s terrific screen presence can be a huge plus for her career. And of course, the super-talented Sector 36 actor never fails to surprise us by totally becoming the character, making it hard to spot the difference between reel and real life.

Will Shanya Kapoor live up to audience expectations in her debut film? Check out the teaser here

Likely to be an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It’

The story of two blind people will be quite an interesting watch for the viewers. The dance sequences, the fun elements, and, to top it all, the kissing scene between the two is surely going to hit the right chord of your hearts.

Advertisement

Also, Vishal Mishra, where were you? With whatever little we can hear in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser, we know one thing for sure that what a brilliant song it’s going to be. Pure goosebumps just with the teaser after a long, long time.

It is believed that the film is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It’. The story is about two blind people who meet on a train and are mesmerised by each other’s presence. Having that instant connection, the man hides his shortcomings from the girl, only to later learn that she, too, was blind like him. It would be interesting to watch how the director of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will add his touch to the Indian adaptation.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a sincere labor of love. The film’s emotional depth is beautifully complemented by Vishal Mishra’s soulful music, enriching the storytelling.

Advertisement

Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan aims to bring a contemporary yet deeply heartfelt love story to the screen.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan 1st look cast a spell: Ananya Panday and others can’t look away