EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu on Sardar Udham & attending Dune’s UK screening: ‘I fangirled a little over Zendaya’

Banita Sandhu was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, which was headlined by Vicky Kaushal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up on why she wasn't worried about the length of her role in the film. “My motive as an actress is, I always wanted to do great work, and I much rather have a smaller role in a great movie, especially a masterpiece like this, than you know a big role in a rubbish movie,” says Banita.

She further adds, “I just want to make good work, and good content for the audience. The length of the role doesn’t really matter to me, it’s whether we are making a good film or not, that’s the most important question. I knew when Shoojit offered me this film, it’s going to be great, because it’s a Shoojt Sircar film. It was a given, so I had to.” She was also recently present at the UK screening of Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune.

The Hollywood movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, among many other stellar actors. Talking about the experience, Banita shares, “I didn’t get to meet them but we were kind of in the same space, and I like, maybe fangirled a little over Zendaya and her stylist. It was just so nice seeing someone fulfill their dream. They looked like they were just having a great time, and they looked amazing obviously. So yes, it was a really lovely evening.”

Meanwhile, the actress informs that another Hindi film of hers will be coming out next year. “The production has somehow magically kept it under wraps. That I am really excited about, it's a really cool cast. There is a British film which will also be releasing, though I am not sure exactly when,” she signs off.

