EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional about losing her dad to cancer: Those 2 years were messy; Watch

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Pednekar sisters get emotional while talking about losing their dad very young due to cancer. Bhumi shared how they grew up instantly post that.

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle as an actor time and again. Be it Dum Laga Ke Haisha, or Bala, or be it Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi has won hearts with her versatility and impeccable performances. But her journey hasn't been so easy. At 18, she lost her father to cancer and since then, the Pednekar sisters along with their mother have fought it out and have emerged as warriors. Opening up on losing her dad at 18, Bhumi got emotional in an exclusive chat.

Getting emotional, Bhumi shared, "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that."

She continued, "I start working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that shit is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened."

Bhumi also revealed that post their father's demise, they constantly feel his presence in everything they do. "I strongly feel since my dad passed away, we constantly feel his presence. It is all him because of whom our lives changed. Our both coming of age, everything happened in sync. It was incredible. I really feel it is my father’s energy and he is just blessing us. Somewhere we are a product of our father, and we look very similar to him," Bhumi mentioned.

