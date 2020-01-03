EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan asked for Rashami Desai's house keys as soon as he exited the house?

Arhaan Khan asks Rashami Desai's house keys as soon as he exited the Bigg Boss 13 house? Read exclusive deets.

Bigg Boss 13 has created quite a lot of stir this year. From Sidharth Shukla's aggressiveness to 's love life becoming a spectacle, things have been riling up pretty much inside the house. , Rashami's love interest, had been caught up in a lot of controversies himself after actress Amrita Dhanoa claimed to be duped by him. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Arhaan used to live in Rashami's flat along with his relatives while she was inside the house. Superstar even made this revelation in the BB house leaving Rashami heartbroken.

Arhaan was seen mending his way through a relationship with Rashami. Despite all the good voices inside, from Vikas Gupta, Salman Khan himself to her brother Gaurav, Rashami hasn't been able to take a stand on her relationship with Arhaan so far. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arhaan, who claimed in an interview that the reports of him misusing Rashami's money are rumours, was actually asking the production to give him Desai's house keys as he had to crash there. When the production refused, he threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel as he had to fly down the next day.

Arhaan also revealed in the same interview that he still cannot believe that he has been evicted. He was inside the house to support Rashami and nothing more.

Credits :Pinkvilla

