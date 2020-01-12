EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother clarifies her stance on the 'Bedroom' remark for Rashami Desai

Mahira Sharma's mother has now spoken up to clarify her 'Bedroom' comment and here is what she has to say. Watch VIDEO.

Bigg Boss 13 is definitely one of the most talked about shows on television right now, and some of the contestants who have constantly been in the news, includes the likes of , Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, and others. While a lot has been happening, an incident that is being talked again and again is Sidharth's comment on Rashami when he called her 'aisi ladki.' After all of this, Mahira Sharma's mother, during an interview, went on to make a remark and said, 'abi to sirf Goa ki stories ayi hai, bedroom stories bhi niklegi.' In an exclusive interview with us, Rashami's mother spoke to us and said, since Rashami was not there when Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala were talking about it, but if she was there, she wouldn't have listened to it. Rashami's mother said how she felt bad and it is not expected from a woman, a mother herself.

Now, Mahira's mother has in turn clarified the statement and she said how when she saw the interview, she said that she will come out to the media and talk about it, and clarify what she meant. She spoke about how Rashami Desai made that doll from a towel and said things like 'marr gayi,' kachre se uthayi hui.' etc and she never said anything about it, even she is mother, and no one says things like that. She also questioned how didn't Rashami's mother see that?

She said how she felt bad but she did not say anything, and then she said how Sidharth spoke about Goa and how she thought Rashami won't fight with him because then other issues will also come out, and when she said bedroom, she did not mean anything in negative light, but she agreed how she might have said the wrong thing in a hurry. She added how everyone has different perspectives and she did not mean anything bad. She also gave out a message for Rashami's mother and said how if she is a mom, she herself is a mom too, but if she still felt bad, she is sorry for it.

