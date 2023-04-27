EXCLUSIVE: Chiyaan Vikram opens up about his bond with Mani Ratnam; Reveals he was the first choice for Bombay

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor is currently busy with the final leg of promotions for his ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The second installment of the historical drama, which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is slated to hit the theatres on April 28, Friday. Before Ponniyin Selvan, Chiyaan Vikram had teamed up with director Mani Ratnam for the action drama Raavanan.

However in his recent EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, the talented actor extensively spoke about his years-long bond with the legendary director, and revealed that he was the first choice for one of Mani Ratnam's most loved classics, Bombay.

When Chiyaan Vikram was considered for the lead role in Bombay

For the unversed, Mani Ratnam had initially considered Chiyaan Vikram, who was relatively a newcomer at that time, to play the protagonist, journalist Shekhar Narayanan Pillai, in his 1995-released classic film Bombay. However, Vikram was eventually replaced by popular actor Aravind Swamy, and the film emerged as a major critical and commercial success.

Here's what happened

Chiyaan Vikram, who recalled being considered for Bombay in his recent interview with Pinkvilla, said: "I've always lived for that moment - to be in his film. I never think that I would be a character in his film. When I started, in fact, I was chosen for Bombay. And we had a photo shoot in the morning - it was confirmed. Then in the evening with Manisha Koirala. But the problem is, I was not very good with the auditions. It was a still camera and there was no video camera," revealed the National Award winner.

"And when it didn't fall through - It didn't happen because I goofed up, of course. Almost for the next two months, I used to wake up in the morning and I will break down. It was that bad. Because my dream to work with him was so bad. So when he again approached me - what more I can ask for!! Every minute and second I work with him - in every shot - I realised why I wanted to work with him. And when I see myself on screen, I realised that he has made me do things that I never thought I would do," Vikram concluded.

