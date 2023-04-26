EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vikram on collaborating with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the future: It will happen someday if…

After working together in Mani Ratnam’s 2010 epic action-adventure film - Raavan, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunited for the filmmaker’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked them about the possibility of collaborating once again in the future, here’s what the actors said. “We have not spoken to sir (Mani Ratnam), but I am sure it will happen someday if Ash is free,” states Vikram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds, “We would all love to work with each other, we say that each time because again when you do good work together… I think any artist who loves doing what they do, it would be scary if we got content. We are not content. We are always feeling… a little more, just some more, we are not done. It’s not done. Whether it’s in a movie, a character, working together, there is more we can do together right. When you know it's right and you feel good, and that’s when you know you have thoroughly enjoyed the process, when you know you are not content and you are looking for more.”

Cast of Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan: I released last year, and its sequel will be unveiled this week. Besides Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the movie also features Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead. Talking about the experience of shooting for this film, Karthi shares, “Normally, best moments in life you cross it, and then you realise it. Whereas for this film, from day one we knew this is something very special. So take it as much as you can.”

