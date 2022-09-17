EXCLUSIVE: Chup actors Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan talk about getting stereotyped and breaking a set image
R Balki's Chup starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan gears up for a 23rd September, 2022 release
Sunny Deol is one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema with a career spanning across five decades. The actor has given innumerable memorable films which have gone on to not just win accolades but have proven to be some of India's biggest hits too. Dulquer Salmaan is one of the biggest Mollywood actors who has a fan-following that transcends linguistic barriers. The two actors joined hands for R Balki's Chup, also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, discussed in length about the changing phase of cinema, stereotyping, critic reviews and more.
In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan talked in length about being stereotyped. Sunny Deol said, "Over a period of time, people create an image and they take it further around. I wish they would give me an opportunity to do something more than just scream. It is the subject that gives you an image and if you don't get a subject, you can't break it, since you are playing a character and that's what forms an image. For me, it is unfortunate because I always want something new to come in, something which they would want to see me in." He said that due to commercial elements, his roles are restricted to hitting and screaming, although he later cleared that he is getting some interesting new offers.
Dulquer agreed with what Sunny Deol said and told that makers and producers start seeing an actor in a certain genre and then more films are conceived keeping that in mind. He said that it's not easy to break out of it since the certain genre of films that they get can have a brilliant script and one can't really say no to it. One can't do another genre film just for the sake of it. He concluded by saying, "You need to find great cinema, great makers and break image, and that's why we have all come on board for Chup"
Chup gears up for a release on September 23 and this R Balki thriller is based on the revenge of a filmmaker on the critics that review his film. Dulquer is enjoying the success of his film Sita Ramam and has a few interesting subjects that he is working on. As about Sunny Deol, he will be seen in the much awaited sequel of his all time blockbuster film Gadar 2 apart from a couple other action multistarrers.
Also read: Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol is on chase to find serial killer targetting film critics in Dulquer Salmaan starrer