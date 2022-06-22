EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is taking all the right moves to ensure that the 30th year of his career will be the biggest ever since his acting debut on June 25, 1992. The actor kicks off 2022 with Pathaan on January 25, followed by Jawan on June 3 and finally, Dunki during the Christmas weekend. All the three films ride on a formidable star-cast and the platform is set for the return of the King. And now, we have got an exclusive update on the Atlee directed action entertainer, Jawan.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone will be making a brief appearance in this action packed entertainer, fronted by SRK with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati and Sunil Grover. "Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains," revealed a source close to the development. Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Hyderabad recently with his director and according to our source, SRK even met Deepika in the city. "Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as also the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight," added the source. Apart from Deepika, we hear that another A-Lister (Male) might be having a cameo in Jawan, but we don't have any assurity on his involvement as yet. Shah Rukh and Deepika are sharing the screenspace in Pathaan too, which is set for a Republic Day opening.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only film in which Deepika has a cameo. The actress will also be seen towards the end of Brahmastra and then eventually be a part of this Ayan Mukerji universe in part 2 and 3 as the female lead. Her character details have been kept under wraps for now, but insiders reveal that it's a great role, which will end up being one of the key arc's in not just Brahmastra, but entire Astraverse, leading to the film's core conflict. Well, spilling more beans about her role in Brahmastra will mean spoilers, so let's stop in there for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more dates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Dinesh Vijan's next set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force - On floors 2023