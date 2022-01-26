EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone opens up on her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently neckdeep in promotions of Gehraiyaan. Amid this, Pinkvilla got a chance to speak exclusively to the actress about how Ranveer Singh and she keep on rooting for each other's projects despite not being a part of them. Recently, on Deepika's birthday, Ranveer shared a special photo of the actress and sweetly plugged in her film Gehraiyaan's promotion in it. Reflecting over it, Deepika spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and said that it took a while for her and Ranveer to understand that after Padmaavat, they may be doing films where they both are not a part together.

Reflecting on it, Deepika said, "He's (Ranveer Singh) always been supportive of my work and it's actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like 'Okay, now you're doing a film and I'm not in it' and then, I had a release in which he wasn't there. So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film."

Have a look at the chat:

When the trailer of Gehraiyaan came out, Ranveer took to social media to sing praise for his wife and her act in the same. He shared a still of Deepika as Alisha from Gehraiyaan and lauded her along with the team. Not just this, when Deepika's Chhapaak released, Ranveer could not stop gushing over it and the premiere too, he praised her performance. Likewise, Deepika has been a strong cheerleader for Ranveer and back in 2018, when Simmba released, Deepika had shared a fun video to cheer for her hubby. Well, they are loved for a reason and DeepVeer continue to win hearts.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan will see Deepika starring in the lead with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. It will release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

