EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to reveal a SURPRISE for fans on completing 15 years in Bollywood

Global icon Deepika Padukone marks her 15 year anniversary in the industry today as this was the day she made a stellar debut with Om Shanti Om opposite King Khan. And on the extremely special occasion, she will be treating her fans with a little surprise, as informed by a source close to the actor.

The source informs, "15 years is huge! And this day means a lot to DP so she wanted it to be the one to give her fans a little surprise as a way to return some of the love that they have been showering her with through her journey. She will be marking the beginning of a new journey on this day. So stay tuned to her social media at 6 PM today!"

In her 15 years in the industry, Deepika Padukone has not only proven her hold at the box office and impressed with top-notch performances one after the other but has also made waves globally, time and again, making India proud on international platforms. She most recently became the first Indian and even Asian to become the Global face of many high-end luxury and internationally renowned brands, setting history yet again.