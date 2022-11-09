EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to reveal a SURPRISE for fans on completing 15 years in Bollywood

As a treat for fans, Deepika Padukone will reveal a surprise today on completing 15 years in the film industry!

by Lubna Khan   |  Updated on Nov 09, 2022 05:53 PM IST  |  6.6K
EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to reveal a SURPRISE for fans on completing 15 years in Bollywood
EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to reveal a SURPRISE for fans on completing 15 years in Bollywood

Global icon Deepika Padukone marks her 15 year anniversary in the industry today as this was the day she made a stellar debut with Om Shanti Om opposite King Khan. And on the extremely special occasion, she will be treating her fans with a little surprise, as informed by a source close to the actor.

Deepika Padukone’s surprise for fans on completing 15 years in Bollywood

The source informs, "15 years is huge! And this day means a lot to DP so she wanted it to be the one to give her fans a little surprise as a way to return some of the love that they have been showering her with through her journey. She will be marking the beginning of a new journey on this day. So stay tuned to her social media at 6 PM today!"

In her 15 years in the industry, Deepika Padukone has not only proven her hold at the box office and impressed with top-notch performances one after the other but has also made waves globally, time and again, making India proud on international platforms. She most recently became the first Indian and even Asian to become the Global face of many high-end luxury and internationally renowned brands, setting history yet again.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On her work ahead, she left all raving with her super hot look in the teaser of her January 23 release 'Pathaan' where she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Shouldering one of the best lineups of films, she will also be seen in 'Fighter’ and 'Project K' among others.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Amrita in Brahmastra 2; Here’s proof

Advertisement
Credits: Eros Now Music, T-Series, YRF Youtube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!