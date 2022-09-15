EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K to get Hollywood action directors

“It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further, “The action scenes in the film are of such magnitude that giving it to just one action director would not do justice to the vision. Every action block of Project K is equivalent to multiple action blocks in a feature film. And that’s the reason why four to five different action units are working on the film.”

Prabhas , Deepika Padukone , and Amitabh Bachchan have teamed up on what is been termed the biggest action spectacle of Indian Cinema – Project K. It’s a futuristic action-packed thriller directed by Nag Ashwin and is positioned as Vyjayanthi Movies ‘ year special film. The team has been shooting for Project K over the last year in multiple schedules, but little does the audience know about the world that Nag Ashwin is trying to create. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Project K is going to be an action spectacle like never before with multiple Hollywood-based action directors working on the film.

Project K is been shot like a Hollywood film with a blue and green screen set up. That’s not all, every schedule of the film is followed by break since the director, Nag Ashwin and his team is working on the edit of the sequences shot in the aforementioned leg of the shoot. “All the time and energies are invested in creating this epic. If there is any aspect that’s not suiting well on the edit table, the team is immediately reshooting it as per the needs of the technology. It’s an of its kind attempts for Indian cinema and technicians of international repute to form a part of the crew. The camera quality and green screen set up is also top-notch to make an IMAX experience,” informed the source.

The shoot of Project K is expected to wrap up by the first quarter of 2023 and the target is to bring it on the big screen by early 2024. According to our source, the core conflict of the film, though set in the future, has some connection to Mahabharata. “Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film is inspired by Ashwathama. In fact, he also has a big action sequence alongside Prabhas in the film. The audience would get to see a full-fledged action avatar of Big B after a long time,” the source concluded.

Interestingly, two of the costliest films of Indian cinema – Adipurush and Project K – feature Prabhas in lead, which shows the kind of faith producers have in his ability to bring audiences to cinema halls across the globe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

