EXCLUSIVE: Durgamati star Arshad Warsi has THIS to say on comparisons between Bhumi & Anushka's performances

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Arshad Warsi, the 52-year-old actor shared his honest thoughts regarding the comparisons between Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Shetty's performances in Durgamati and Bhaagamathie respectively.

Amongst the several OTT releases today, i.e. December 11, we have Durgamati, which is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu movie Bhaagamathie. In the original, Anushka Shetty's performance was admired not just by the Indian audience but around the world as well. Hence, when the trailer of Durgamati came out, there were obvious performance comparisons between Anushka and Bhumi Pednekar.

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Pinkvilla, Arshad Warsi, who plays Ishwar Prasad in Durgamati, was asked his thoughts on the comparisons between Bhumi and Anushka as well as what he thought of his co-star's acting. "Okay! It's not fair to compare two actors. That won't be nice. I have seen Bhumi work and I have seen Anushka's performance. There's a difference. I have seen Anushka perform... because I wasn't working with her, so I didn't see the process of working. But I saw the performance and I think she was outstanding. I'll also tell you the truth that this role is by far, I think, one of the most difficult acting jobs that any actress could ever get. It's a very difficult film to do for an actress or anybody. It's a tough film. It's hard. It's taxing on you physically, emotionally, mentally. It's a tough job," the 52-year-old actor reasoned.

"Hats off to these women to do that. Yes, Anushka was outstanding, there's no doubt. And, I know the effort that has gone in because I have seen Bhumi do it. Bhumi is, again, I would walk on the set and I would see her sitting tired, exhausted, dirty because of the makeup and the look that she had to maintain. Hair was a mess, hands were dirty, there were stains on her clothes, dust all over her. To sit like that for 14-16 hours and work, it's a lot. Yes, that girl has worked very hard and whatever I've seen of hers, I think she's done a fab job. She's put her heart and soul into it and I really hope people appreciate it," Warsi added.

