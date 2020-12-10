EXCLUSIVE: Durgamati's Arshad Warsi on Hindi remakes of South films: Wish we would get braver in taking risks

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Arshad Warsi, the 52-year-old actor got candid about his honest thoughts regarding the recent resurgence of Hindi remakes of South films. Watch his interview below.

Joining the bandwagon, when it comes to Hindi remakes of hit South films, is Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi. The upcoming release is the remake of Anushka Shetty's 2018 Telegu movie Bhaagamathie and has been helmed by the original director G. Ashok. When the trailer of Durgamati was dropped, there were obvious comparisons to the original, especially with Bhumi and Anushka's lead performances.

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Arshad Warsi, we asked the 52-year-old actor what his thoughts were on the recent resurgence in Hindi remakes of South films. On this, Warsi first defended the Hindi film industry, sharing, "It's been vice versa. Actually, it's not fair to say that the Hindi film industry makes a remake of the South film industry. I think it's both ways. Jolly [LLB] was made into a South film. Munna Bhai was made into a South film. So, it's absolutely fine."

"I think wherever... creativity should not have boundaries and languages and religion and stuff like that. As far as you're entertaining people, please go ahead and get remakes and do parts and series and go for it. As long as you're going to deliver the goods and let the people who come to watch it, enjoy it. I feel it's absolutely fine. South and other film industries take inspiration from the Hindi film industry, the Hindi film industry takes inspiration from the South film industry. Absolutely, perfectly fine," Arshad added.

However, Warsi was quick to point out, "The good part, yes, I would say about the South film industry is that they are very innovative and they take chances, they take risks and they come out with new stories. And that's what impresses me tremendously. We unfortunately don't do that. Hindi film industry tries to play it safe. We stick to our routines and try not to go beyond till we see a South film who has done it and is done well, so then we take it up. That's the sad part. I wish we would get a little more braver and we'll be fine."

Watch Arshad Warsi's interview with Pinkvilla below:

Durgamati releases tomorrow, i.e. December 11.

