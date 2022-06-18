EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar puts Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner

It has been over a decade since Farhan Akhtar directed a feature film. With memorable films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and the Don franchise under his kitty, the director turned actor finally gave some reason to celebrate to all his fans by announcing his next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While Farhan was to direct the slice of life entertainer, the script was written by his sister, Zoya Akhtar, who helmed another friendship story, Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara in 2011.

And now, we have news which might upset a few fans. According to our sources, Farhan Akhtar and his team have decided to put Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner for the time being. "While everyone was excited to go on a fun road trip from September this year, all the plans have changed. The bulk dates of the three protagonists are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film. A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked," revealed a source close to the development.

While some reports state that the film might take off early next year, our source insists that the delay is much more than that. "There's a high possibility of it being pushed to next year's end. One shall have a clarity within the next few months," the source added, quick to inform that the entire script and screenplay of Jee Le Zaraa is locked and it's just the matter of everyone slotting their combination dates for a span of 3 months.

Meanwhile, Farhan has already started writing a new project and we shall bring an update on that soon. He also has multiple acting assignments, with the front runner being the Rakesh Sharma Biopic.

Also Read| "Kartik Aaryan financially stood by us": Bhushan Kumar on acting fees debate and the budget impact