Following a surge in Covid-cases, the Maharashtra government announced closure of cinema halls in the state, and right after the announcement, Rohit Shetty announced that his next, Sooryavanshi with in lead, will not release on April 30. Ever since then, there looms an uncertainty about the future of some other films slated to hit the big screen in the month of May. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that and the team of Radhe are now looking to bring their action thriller on the Bakri Eid weekend in July.

“With every passing day, the on-ground scenario is going bad, and the release of Radhe on May 12 is unlikely now. Their next target is the Bakri Eid weekend, however, the announcement on release plans will be made only and only once the things are better on ground. The other Eid release, Satyameva Jayate 2 too has been officially pushed further. However, they are yet to plan on their date,” revealed a trade source. The YRF film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has also been pushed to an unannounced date, and there is a high possibility of another Yash Raj Film, Shamshera fronted by and Sanjay Dutt getting pushed from its present date of June 25.

Same is the scenario with the fronted, 83, which is announced to release on June 4. While the Bell Bottom team is still sticking to the date of May 28, sources inform that they will speak to the government authorities, and see the on-ground scenario in the first week of May, and then take a call if they should bring the film on May 28, or move ahead. However, the rate at which cases are rising suggest that a film release all through the month of May is unlikely. The delay in release of all these films will make Independence Day a hot preposition for release. From Sooryavanshi to 83, from Satyameva Jayate 2 to Shamshera, all the four films have undertones of patriotism and will want their film to release on the Independence Day weekend.

Interestingly, even Bell Bottom is a patriotic spy thriller, and if it fails to keep up to the date of May, it would be a discussion between the producers of three films – Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re – to arrive in the month of August. Bringing a film in August might be a safe preposition, as the scenario is expected to improve by then. For those unaware, another patriotic action thriller, Attack fronted by John Abraham is slated to release during the Independence Day weekend. However, a clash is expected on the date. The much-awaited KGF sequel is also unlikely to keep up-to the promise of coming in the month of July, as recovery for the investors would be impossible in a scenario like this. However, even KGF team will decide on their plan of release in the month of June. But the film is likely to be delayed to the month of October.

According to industry grape wine, a nationwide lockdown for a month is expected from the end of April, given the spike in cases, though these are just conversations going on around lockdown with no confirmation. Basically, if we are being optimistic, a fresh calendar will be churned out starting from the month of July, with a constant flow of big releases in a span of just two months with films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe (Bakri Eid at the moment), 83, Bell Bottom, Shamshera, Satyameva Jayate 2 and many more. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Thalaivi in all possibilities might be first to release in the month of July, if scenario is back to normal. But till then, it’s all wait and watch, as the scenario on ground is out of control.

