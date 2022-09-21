EXCLUSIVE: For Ranbir Kapoor greatest reward is 'Box Office', Alia Bhatt just wants to be loved

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the massive success of their latest outing, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which was released on September 9, Friday, is on its way to becoming one of the biggest commercial successes of 2022. Brahmastra, which was simultaneously released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, is getting so much love for its spectacular visuals and world-building. Ranbir Kapoor played the central character Shiva in the film, which features Alia Bhatt in the role of his love interest Isha.

Now, in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their take on commercial success V/s critical acclaim. Interestingly, Ranbir revealed that he has always valued box office numbers the most. “I think it has always been numbers. From every film that I signed from my second film onwards – I always looked at it as an entertaining film. If it was even a film like Wake Up Sid, or Barfi, or a film like Rocket Singh- even though it didn’t work at the box office. But to me, when I sign a film, I’m not telling myself that I want to do this film so I get good reviews or an award,” said the Brahmastra actor.