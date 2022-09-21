EXCLUSIVE: For Ranbir Kapoor greatest reward is 'Box Office', Alia Bhatt just wants to be loved
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt open up on commercial success v/s critical acclaim in conversation with Pinkvilla.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the massive success of their latest outing, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which was released on September 9, Friday, is on its way to becoming one of the biggest commercial successes of 2022. Brahmastra, which was simultaneously released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, is getting so much love for its spectacular visuals and world-building. Ranbir Kapoor played the central character Shiva in the film, which features Alia Bhatt in the role of his love interest Isha.
Now, in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their take on commercial success V/s critical acclaim. Interestingly, Ranbir revealed that he has always valued box office numbers the most. “I think it has always been numbers. From every film that I signed from my second film onwards – I always looked at it as an entertaining film. If it was even a film like Wake Up Sid, or Barfi, or a film like Rocket Singh- even though it didn’t work at the box office. But to me, when I sign a film, I’m not telling myself that I want to do this film so I get good reviews or an award,” said the Brahmastra actor.
“I think always the greatest reward is box office because cinema is an expensive medium. The more people come and watch it – that’s the celebration of cinema, that’s the victory of cinema. I don’t think awards or reviews matter that much,” Ranbir Kapoor concluded.
According to Alia Bhatt, she has always been in a phase where she wants to be remembered, and have longevity in her career. “That only happens if your films connect and hit the hearts. And there is like a certain love and it leaves a stamp on people’s hearts. Whether that’s critics or the audiences or anybody. I think that’s something that I always wanted. Both the film and I should get the love. So, you don’t compare between the two,” she said.
“Recently I was asked to choose between an award and a great review – and I said 300 Crores at the box office. And ironically, we have hit 360 worldwide gross. So, love is eventually the greatest response you can get to a film,” Alia Bhatt added.
Coming to Brahmastra, the movie features a stellar star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and others in the pivotal roles. The second installment of the franchise is expected to hit the screens in December 2025.
