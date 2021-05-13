EXCLUSIVE: Govinda talks about recovering from Covid 19; Suggests some precautionary measures to follow

As precautions, Govinda suggests drinking a lot of lukewarm water, building your immune system, eating healthy and doing Yoga.

Last month Govinda had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the superstar actor soon tested negative for the virus, and had announced the same on Instagram stating, “Apun aa gayela hain.” Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Govinda talks about his recovery journey and suggests certain precautions that people should take to safeguard themselves from Coronavirus. The Partner actor says that he is a follower of Ayurveda, and his knowledge about medicines and food came in handy during the time.

“To begin with I would suggest everyone to look after their sanity and mental health, and to not let anything affect your morale, especially those who suffer with high blood pressure. Because negative emotions can affect your health, and you cannot let that happen at this point. Besides that as precautions - drink a lot of lukewarm water, don’t let your throat dry up, build your immune system, eat healthy and do Yoga and Pranayam. That’s what I did, and it helped me immensely too. But I would like to add here, that every body is different and one should consult their doctors for getting the right channel of treatment,” says Govinda.

Your senses, especially the taste and smell, will indicate to you if something’s wrong in your system. Take these hints seriously and start the treatment immediately Govinda

He adds that the first step should be to follow all the precautionary guidelines, but in case one still tests positive for the virus then it should be treated in the initial stage itself. “Your senses, especially the taste and smell, will indicate to you if something’s wrong in your system. Take these hints seriously and start the treatment immediately, don’t let it spread further. Taking Vitamins is also really important,” says Govinda.

When asked about three suggestions that he would like to give in these trying times, Govinda responds, “First is to fight it out at the initial stage, just like how I did. Second is to follow all the precautions to T, and lastly be kind to everyone as all of us are in this together, fighting the same battle.”

The actor is also helping those in need, however isn’t very comfortable talking about it. “Charity is very personal to me, and I do whatever I can in my capacity. However, I would also like to get associated with some group where I can help people further. Whoever can, must contribute,” Govinda signs off.

