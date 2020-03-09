EXCLUSIVE: Harrdy Sandhu making a goofy face with Amyra Dastur in Jee Karr Daa BTS photo is too cute to miss

As Harrdy Sandhu’s new track Jee Karr Daa with Amyra Dastur is ruling the charts, this exclusive picture from the sets will give a glimpse of this onscreen pair’s off-screen chemistry.

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the singers in Punjabi industry who doesn’t need an introduction now. The handsome hunk has been ruling millions of hearts with his melodious voice and his swag often leaves the fans gasping for breath. Interesting, Harrdy is touted to be a versatile singer who has been entertaining the audience with his songs from different genres. From the soulful, heart-touching numbers to the foot tapping tracks, almost every track by the singer turned actor rules the charts.

Keeping up with the trajectory of making amazing songs, Harrdy recently unveiled his recent track Jee Karr Daa featuring Amyra Dastur and it is also breaking the internet for all the right reasons. Not only the fans are in awe of this new number, Harrdy and Amyra’s chemistry in the song is also hogging the limelight. And while fans are giving a thumbs up to the song, we have got our hands on an exclusive picture from the sets of Jee Karr Daa which proves that Harrdy and Amyra share a great camaraderie both on and off the screen.

In the picture, Harrdy and Amrya were seen standing a hot air balloon. While the Punjabi singer was making a goofy face, Amyra was finding it hard to control her laughter. Interestingly, the picture was clicked during the song’s shooting in Istanbul.

Take a look at Harrdy Sandhu and Amyra Dastur’s BTS picture from Jee Karr Daa sets:

Meanwhile, Amyra has also been sharing beautiful stills of herself from the shoot on social media. To note, this was the Prassthanam actress’ first collaboration with Harrdy and their jodi has managed to get a fabulous response from the audience.

Credits :Pinkvilla

