9 Best Indian superhero movies that assure edge-of-the-seat experience: From Krrish, Ra.One to A Flying Jatt
Explore a curated selection of the best Indian superhero movies, spanning drama, action, and comedy genres. Enjoy diverse cinematic preferences for an entertaining viewing experience!
If you find yourself yearning for the superhero excitement akin to Marvel and DC but within the realm of Bollywood, fear not! While the Hindi film industry may not have fully explored the superhero genre, there are still noteworthy gems that deserve your attention. Take a look at our curated list of the finest Indian superhero movies, ensuring that you won't miss out on the adrenaline-pumping thrills that this genre has to offer.
9 Indian superhero films that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat
1. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Nishikant Kamat, Pratap Phad
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stands out in Bollywood superhero movies, portraying Sikander's transformation into a masked vigilante fueled by vengeance for his friend's murder. The narrative evolves into a compelling journey as Sikander's quest transcends revenge, evolving into a deeper mission to eradicate corruption and dismantle the grip of the mafia.
2. A Flying Jatt (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 min
- IMDB Rating: 3.1 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Singh, Kay Kay Menon
- Director: Remo D’souza
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
When it comes to the best Indian superhero movies, A Flying Jatt stands out with a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nathan Jones, and Amrita Singh. Aman, the son of Mrs. Dhillon, a devoted Punjabi woman, is a martial arts instructor. Facing the threat posed by Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, a powerful contractor who sends the mercenary Raka to seize the Dhillon family's land, Aman discovers his superpowers.
3. Mr. X (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 min
- IMDB Rating: 3.7 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Amyra Dastur, Arunoday Singh
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
The Emraan Hashmi starrer Mr. X, directed by Vikram Bhatt, draws substantial inspiration from India's first hero, Mr. India, incorporating the intriguing concept of invisibility. The storyline centers around Raghu, who undergoes an accident in a factory, leaving him charred. Seeking recovery, Raghu consumes an untested potion, resulting in erratic reactions and rendering him invisible to the naked eye, only visible under direct sunlight or black light.
Empowered with this newfound ability, Raghu transforms into a crime-fighting vigilante, confronting those who have harassed him and his loved ones.
4. Krrish 3 (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 51 min
- IMDB Rating: 5.3 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Krrish 3 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, is a thrilling continuation of the Krrish saga. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, and Vivek Oberoi. Packed with mesmerizing visual effects, the plot unfolds as Krrish confronts new adversaries, expanding the superhero universe. Definitely one of the most popular Bollywood superhero movies that worth a watch!
5. Ra.One (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 36 min
- IMDB Rating: 4.8 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Ra.One, under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, stands out as one of the rare Indian science fiction-superhero films that surpassed conventional boundaries.
Narrated around a programmer named Shekhar, who creates a VR video game, the movie unfolds as the antagonist from the game materializes in the real world to pursue the hero—G.One, a superhero resembling Shekhar. Boasting impressive action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan's commendable performance, the film garnered positive reception from audiences, contributing to the realm of Indian superheroes.
6. Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010)
- Running Time: 1 hour 45 min
- IMDB Rating: 4.3 / 10
- Movie Genre: Comedy / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja, Delnaaz Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari
- Director: Kireet Khurana
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Jio Cinema
Toonpur Ka Superhero is an Indian superhero film blending live-action and animation. The plot follows Aditya, a reel-life actor, who gets transported to Toonpur, an animated world. Teaming up with animated characters, Aditya becomes a superhero to rescue his wife and children from the evil Toonasurs. It showcases a unique Indian superhero experience.
7. Drona (2008)
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 min
- IMDB Rating: 2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Goldie Behl
- Year of release: 2008
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Drona stands out in the Indian superheroes list as a fantasy action film narrating the journey of Aditya. This young boy, part of a lineage of warriors, unveils his extraordinary combat abilities, becoming the people's savior tasked with safeguarding cosmic energy. Drona, distinct from an ordinary person, inherits a legacy of protecting and securing the well-being of the masses, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian superheroes.
8. Krrish (2006)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 min
- IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Preity Zinta
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Undoubtedly one of the most renowned Indian superhero films, Krrish served as a sequel to the 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya. The storyline revolves around Krishna, who inherits extraordinary powers from his father. Venturing to Singapore, he employs his abilities to save his father from an evil scientist.
Krrish introduced a novel concept to Indian audiences, captivating both children and adults alike.
9. Mr. India (1987)
- Running Time: 2 hours 59 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani
- Director: Shekahr Kapur
- Year of release: 1987
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5
Mr. India remains a timeless gem in the realm of Bollywood superhero movies, standing strong even after over three decades since its release. The enduring rewatch value is partly attributed to the iconic portrayal of the late Shri Amrish Puri as the legendary villain. The storyline revolves around Arun, a kind-hearted individual who discovers a gadget granting him invisibility.
Empowered by this super ability, he confronts Mogambo, a malevolent mastermind determined to destroy the country. Infused with entertaining music and a delightful touch of humor, the film emerged as a major hit, earning its place on our list of Best Indian superhero movies.
There you have it, the finest Bollywood superhero movies ever made! While the superhero genre in Bollywood has seen moderate success, the tide is set to turn with upcoming Indian superhero movies like Shaktiman and Krrish 4.
ALSO READ: 15 Best underrated Bollywood movies that deserve more love: Monica, O My Darling, Lootera to Game Over
FAQs
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more