9 Best Indian superhero movies that assure edge-of-the-seat experience: From Krrish, Ra.One to A Flying Jatt

If you find yourself yearning for the superhero excitement akin to Marvel and DC but within the realm of Bollywood, fear not! While the Hindi film industry may not have fully explored the superhero genre, there are still noteworthy gems that deserve your attention. Take a look at our curated list of the finest Indian superhero movies, ensuring that you won't miss out on the adrenaline-pumping thrills that this genre has to offer.

9 Indian superhero films that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat

1. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 min

2 hours 33 min IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Drama

Action / Drama Movie Star Cast: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Nishikant Kamat, Pratap Phad

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Nishikant Kamat, Pratap Phad Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stands out in Bollywood superhero movies, portraying Sikander's transformation into a masked vigilante fueled by vengeance for his friend's murder. The narrative evolves into a compelling journey as Sikander's quest transcends revenge, evolving into a deeper mission to eradicate corruption and dismantle the grip of the mafia.

2. A Flying Jatt (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 min

2 hours 31 min IMDB Rating: 3.1 / 10

3.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Singh, Kay Kay Menon

Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Singh, Kay Kay Menon Director: Remo D’souza

Remo D’souza Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

When it comes to the best Indian superhero movies, A Flying Jatt stands out with a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nathan Jones, and Amrita Singh. Aman, the son of Mrs. Dhillon, a devoted Punjabi woman, is a martial arts instructor. Facing the threat posed by Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, a powerful contractor who sends the mercenary Raka to seize the Dhillon family's land, Aman discovers his superpowers.

3. Mr. X (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 min

2 hours 13 min IMDB Rating: 3.7 / 10

3.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Thriller

Sci-fi / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Amyra Dastur, Arunoday Singh

Emraan Hashmi, Amyra Dastur, Arunoday Singh Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

The Emraan Hashmi starrer Mr. X, directed by Vikram Bhatt, draws substantial inspiration from India's first hero, Mr. India, incorporating the intriguing concept of invisibility. The storyline centers around Raghu, who undergoes an accident in a factory, leaving him charred. Seeking recovery, Raghu consumes an untested potion, resulting in erratic reactions and rendering him invisible to the naked eye, only visible under direct sunlight or black light.

Empowered with this newfound ability, Raghu transforms into a crime-fighting vigilante, confronting those who have harassed him and his loved ones.

4. Krrish 3 (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 min

2 hours 51 min IMDB Rating: 5.3 / 10

5.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action

Sci-fi / Action Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Krrish 3 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, is a thrilling continuation of the Krrish saga. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, and Vivek Oberoi. Packed with mesmerizing visual effects, the plot unfolds as Krrish confronts new adversaries, expanding the superhero universe. Definitely one of the most popular Bollywood superhero movies that worth a watch!

5. Ra.One (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 36 min

2 hours 36 min IMDB Rating: 4.8 / 10

4.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action

Sci-fi / Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Ra.One, under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, stands out as one of the rare Indian science fiction-superhero films that surpassed conventional boundaries.

Narrated around a programmer named Shekhar, who creates a VR video game, the movie unfolds as the antagonist from the game materializes in the real world to pursue the hero—G.One, a superhero resembling Shekhar. Boasting impressive action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan's commendable performance, the film garnered positive reception from audiences, contributing to the realm of Indian superheroes.

6. Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010)

Running Time: 1 hour 45 min

1 hour 45 min IMDB Rating: 4.3 / 10

4.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Action

Comedy / Action Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja, Delnaaz Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja, Delnaaz Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari Director: Kireet Khurana

Kireet Khurana Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Jio Cinema

Toonpur Ka Superhero is an Indian superhero film blending live-action and animation. The plot follows Aditya, a reel-life actor, who gets transported to Toonpur, an animated world. Teaming up with animated characters, Aditya becomes a superhero to rescue his wife and children from the evil Toonasurs. It showcases a unique Indian superhero experience.

7. Drona (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 min

2 hours 25 min IMDB Rating: 2 / 10

2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Thriller

Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Jaya Bachchan Director: Goldie Behl

Goldie Behl Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Drona stands out in the Indian superheroes list as a fantasy action film narrating the journey of Aditya. This young boy, part of a lineage of warriors, unveils his extraordinary combat abilities, becoming the people's savior tasked with safeguarding cosmic energy. Drona, distinct from an ordinary person, inherits a legacy of protecting and securing the well-being of the masses, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian superheroes.

8. Krrish (2006)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 min

3 hours 5 min IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action

Sci-fi / Action Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Preity Zinta

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Preity Zinta Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Undoubtedly one of the most renowned Indian superhero films, Krrish served as a sequel to the 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya. The storyline revolves around Krishna, who inherits extraordinary powers from his father. Venturing to Singapore, he employs his abilities to save his father from an evil scientist.

Krrish introduced a novel concept to Indian audiences, captivating both children and adults alike.

9. Mr. India (1987)

Running Time: 2 hours 59 min

2 hours 59 min IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action

Sci-fi / Action Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani Director: Shekahr Kapur

Shekahr Kapur Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

Mr. India remains a timeless gem in the realm of Bollywood superhero movies, standing strong even after over three decades since its release. The enduring rewatch value is partly attributed to the iconic portrayal of the late Shri Amrish Puri as the legendary villain. The storyline revolves around Arun, a kind-hearted individual who discovers a gadget granting him invisibility.

Empowered by this super ability, he confronts Mogambo, a malevolent mastermind determined to destroy the country. Infused with entertaining music and a delightful touch of humor, the film emerged as a major hit, earning its place on our list of Best Indian superhero movies.

There you have it, the finest Bollywood superhero movies ever made! While the superhero genre in Bollywood has seen moderate success, the tide is set to turn with upcoming Indian superhero movies like Shaktiman and Krrish 4.

