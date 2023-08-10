EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary’s Bambai Meri Jaan to premiere on Amazon Prime in September

Excel Entertainment’s crime drama series, Bambai Meri Jaan, has been one of the most anticipated shows lined up on Amazon Prime Video. The project, boasting an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Aditya Rawal, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, and Vivan Bhatena among others, was shot between 2020 and 2021. It has been two years since wrapping up the production. Amazon Prime Video officially announced it in April 2022, but there has been no update since then. However, we now hear that the show's post-production work has been completed and it is all set to premiere next month.

Sources close to the project have informed us that 'Bambai Meri Jaan' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023. The streaming giant has scheduled this underworld crime series for next month and will officially announce the streaming date soon. This will be Amazon Prime’s next Hindi release after AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, a docu-series that traces the life of singer-rapper AP Dhillon, known for his chartbuster tracks such as Brown Munde and Insane, among others. Prior to this, the OTT platform is also dropping the highly anticipated second season of 'Made In Heaven' on August 10.

Bambai Meri Jaan is based on former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s 2012 book, Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The book traces the evolution of the Mumbai Mafia from a group of thugs and smugglers to the present-day mafia dons of organized crime. Avinash Tiwary is said to be playing the dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, while Kay Kay Menon portrays the role of Dawood’s father, the former Crime Branch police constable Ibrahim Kaskar. The casting details of other actors have been kept under wraps so far to maintain curiosity about the show.

Shujaat Saudagar, who has previously directed Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On 2, is helming this show, while Kurbaan and Ungli director Rensil D’Silva serves as the showrunner along with Saudagar. Resnil D'Silva, Sammer Arora, and Chaitanya Chopra have written the screenplay based on Hussain Zaidi's story from his novel, while Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal have penned the dialogue and additional screenplay. Apart from Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Aditya Rawal, and Amyra Dastur, the show also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Vivan Bhatena, and Nivedita Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

We reached out to the representative of Amazon Prime Video for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

