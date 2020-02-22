Exclusive: Has Gurmeet Choudhary signed a thriller with Zee Studios titled The Wife?

Well, it looks like Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday celebrations were more than just about that after all. Here's what we know.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is definitely in a happy space right now with all his accomplishments in terms of work so far, and to add to it, the actor, who has been a part of not just films, but also television, has been enjoying his life on the personal front as him and wife Debina are often snapped while going out and about in the city. Well, while we are sure that fans can't wait to see the actor return to the big screens, we might have a piece of news about the same.

The actor celebrates his birthday on February 22, and as a part of his early birthday celebrations, the actor cut a cake which says The Wife and well, it has lead us to reports that suggest that he has been approached by Zee Studios for a thriller which has been titled as The Wife. And since the actor went on to add that a surprise awaits everyone the coming week, and well, who knows if it might be this exact surprise that he is talking about after all?

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Khamoshiyan back in 2015 and was last seen in Paltan, which also starred the likes of Harshvardhan Rane, Dipika Kakar, Sonal Chauhan, and many others.

