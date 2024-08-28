EXCLUSIVE: How Will Bronwyn's Exit Impact Ismael Cordova's Character In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2? Actor Reveals

One of the risks associated with making a TV show is that actors may depart the production for various reasons, leaving the creators with two choices: either completely write off the character or recast the role.

When actor Nazanin Boniadi, who played Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, dropped out of Season 2 of the acclaimed Amazon Prime show, the creators chose the first option and decided to eliminate her character from the upcoming installment, set to debut on Thursday, August 29.

It cannot, however, be denied that this decision will affect other characters in the show, especially Arondir (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova), who was romantically involved with the now-canceled figure. Ahead of the release of the show, Pinkvilla sat down with the actor to discuss this development, and here’s what he had to say.

When asked how Bronwyn's exit would shape Arondir’s character arc, Cruz Córdova said: “Anything that happens in the little microcosm of Theo, Bronwyn, and Arondir—each one of us—impacts the other.”

Trying his best to avoid spoilers, the actor noted that Bronwyn’s exit would certainly send the said characters' storylines in LOTR: The Rings of Power into a "completely different whirlwind."

Initial reports suggested that Boniadi’s decision to not return for the show’s second season was related to her focus on advocacy efforts. However, the actress took to Instagram to refute these claims, explaining that her departure was unrelated to the reported reasons. She expressed her love for her character, who also strove for a “fairer world,” and looked forward to sharing her latest projects with fans soon.

For the record, The Rings of Power was not her first major project, as she previously starred in General Hospital, Counterpart, Hotel Mumbai, Bombshell, and more.

Returning to her exit from The Rings of Power, Bronwyn’s departure leaves an important Tolkien trope unfulfilled: the elf-human romance. With Arondir, her romantic interest, still part of the show, the creators will need to address the disappearance of the woman whom the elf was so determined to never leave behind in the previous season.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, August 29. The remaining episodes of the eight-part series will premiere on the streaming platform weekly every Thursday.

