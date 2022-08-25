EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez is now God-focused, wearing a bracelet by Guruji and chanting mantras

People turn religious in their tough times. The side, that somehow remains hidden, comes out in the open. Moreover, rich people or poor, people turn to God in crisis to find solace. When it comes to Bollywood, we have seen celebrities (not doing anything) without the consent of their spiritual gurus. The same goes for Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is going through a tough time ever since her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made headlines. The actress has been named in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

Many Bollywood families are firm believers of Guruji Nirmal Singh from Delhi. Jacqueline Fernandez is the recent one to visit Guruji's ashram in Delhi's Chattarpur. A source close to the actress told Pinkvilla, "She visited the ashram in July. Took blessings at the Shiv Mandir that was established by Guruji. Someone close to Jacqueline advised her to visit Guruji's ashram in Chattarpur to turn tough times into better times. Source adds, since then, Jacqueline is taking Guruji everywhere with her in the form of wearing a bracelet of Guruji & also chanting guru mantra once a day".

Those who don't know, Nirmal Singh, who hailed from Malerkotla in Punjab, died on April 30, 2018.

Earlier this year, Jacqueline was interrogated several times for her alleged involvement in the case, the last session being in June. The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case recently before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, and according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming anthology feature Women Stories. Her comedy film Cirkus will also release in cinema halls later this year.

