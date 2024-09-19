EXCLUSIVE: Joaquin Phoenix And Todd Phillips Talk About Reuniting With Composer Hildur Gudnadottir For Joker: Folie A Deux

Acclaimed writer, director and producer Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Academy Award-winning film Joker, titled Joker: Folie A Deux is all set to hit the screens on October 2, 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix returns in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker alongside opposite Oscar winner actress and singer Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt about Phoenix and Phillips' experience of reuniting with Oscar-winning composer Hildur Gudnadottir for Joker: Folie A Deux.

Talking about Gudnadottir returning to work on the sequel, Joaquin Phoenix said, "Hildur’s score was a huge part of the first film, and really the development of certain parts of the character; I think I found the character while listening to her music on set, with film rolling. And that's a really special feeling, any time something comes alive in that way, and to have it captured on film."

"From that moment, I felt like the character and Hildur’s music were very closely tied together. So, it was exciting to know that she was coming back for this film," the actor added.

"I think we were always trying to find the ways in which that part of the character expresses himself in this film, and a lot of that is through Hildur’s music. So, it was great not just to have her back but to hear her new versions of some of those themes," he explained.

When asked about his decision to collaborate with the composer for a second time, Todd Phillips said, "That was a no-brainer!" The filmmaker shared, "There was no version of this film where we weren't calling Hildur to do the score."

He went on to explain, "Hildur, like I’ve said, I think her music is basically the second biggest character in the first film. And so we started with Hildur early, just like on the first movie, she read the script. But not only did she read the script and start writing score for the film, we would also give her some of our arrangements of the songs, for example, For Once In My Life or Bewitched, and ask her to, well, Hildurize them."

"We didn't use that word, I just came up with it, but to put her sound into those standards. She obviously took to that and, I think, enjoyed it. And it really makes those standards feel like they are part of our film," Phillips added.

Joker: Folie A Deux will delve into the next chapter of Arthur Fleck's life as he is institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. It will also focus on Arthur not only finding true love but also discovering the music that has always been inside him. Alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the movie also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie A Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be only in cinemas across India on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 and in IMAX screens on October 4, in English.

