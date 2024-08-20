Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He And Lady Gaga Sang Live In Joker: Folie à Deux; It Wasn’t About ‘Perfect Notes’

Joker and Harley Quinn are undoubtedly two imperfect, complicated, and psychotic individuals who are perfect matches for each other. That’s what Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tried to portray through their characters in the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Despite being a pop star, Gaga was fine with singing off-key because that’s true to Harley.

In an interview with Variety Phoenix, it was revealed that singing in perfect note and pitch was not the main goal of the film’s elaborate musical numbers. “It was important to me that we never perform the songs as one typically does in a musical,” he told the outlet.

The goal of those scenes was never about attaining “vibrato and perfect notes” but for the pair(Harley and Joker) to let their emotions guide the scene and be “true to the moment,” which rings true to the core characteristics of the DC villains known for their vile and spontaneous antics.

The shocking act of violence by Joker in the previous film surprisingly inspired a large number of followers, including Harleen “Lee” Quinzell, aka Harley Quinn (Gaga). Fleck meets Harley during his stay in the prison psych ward, and the rest of the chaos will unfurl when the film finally hits the big screen!

Advertisement

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to 2019’s Joker, which grossed $1 billion at the global box office. The film will focus on the aftermath of the cold-blooded murder of Gotham City’s popular talk show host, Murray Franklin, by Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

Although the film is described as a musical, Gaga revealed that most of the musical numbers took place in their addled minds. “Some of the music is fantasy; some of it’s in the scene,” the Poker Face singer said. “It breaks genre.”

Director Todd Philips explained that the reason for including musical numbers was not just to help Arthur convey his feelings but to create a world of their “shared madness” in a way that felt real. “I think we all have an intimate and personal relationship with music in that there’s a score for our inner emotional lives. A score that no one can usually hear but us,” he explained.

Advertisement

That’s what they tried to capture for Arthur and Lee through the musical numbers—“the music inside them,” he added. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit the theaters on October 4.