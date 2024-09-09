Joker: Folie A Deux FINAL Trailer - What Happens When Arthur Fleck Heads To Court? Watch

The final trailer of Joker: Folie A Deux is packed with climactic shots, epic dialogues and a deeper glimpse into Joker and Harley Quinn’s world dominance. It starts with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) sitting in a prison cell, seemingly giving an interview after his arrest for murdering TV anchor Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) in cold blood.

The reporter asks Joker to take him back to the night of the murder and reflect on what’s changed since the gruesome incident. “I’ll tell you what’s changed, I’m not alone anymore,” he replied as the clip panned on Harley (Lady Gaga) and Joker sharing a kiss.

The trailer also captured the duality of Phoenix’s character — confused between his human version who was tormented and labeled as a loser and his alter ego aka the Joker who is the manifestation of his catastrophic intrusive thoughts and emotions.

“Who am I speaking to now? Which one of you is here?” asks another reporter. Meanwhile, Fleck in his Joker getup, insists that he’s still the same person. “So you don’t think this is me?” he said at one point.

Gaga’s charming portrayal of the titular villain will likely serve as a catalyst to the follies committed by Joker. “You can do anything you want,” Harley tells the latter while in prison. Joker: Folie A Deux is a musical sequel to the 2019’s blockbuster film Joker which earned Phoenix an Academy Award in the Best Actor category.

Advertisement

According to the director Todd Philips, Fleck always had a musicality to himself, which inspired the idea of creating a musical sequel in the first place. While the Poker Face singer claimed the music plays a pivotal role in the sequels and becomes a medium of expression for the characters.

“Music is used to give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough,” she told IndieWire. Both her and the Gladiator actor sang the song without finesse to make it seem true to their characters. “It was really the only way” Phoenix added.

Joker: Folie A Deux is headed to theaters on October 2, 2024.