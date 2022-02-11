EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham gets Force rights from Vipul Shah; Gearing up to make Force 3 soon

In 2011, John Abraham collaborated with producer Vipul Shah on Force, which proved to be a successful venture at the box-office. The film directed by Nishikanth Kamath also launched Vidyut Jamwal to the Hindi film industry. Five years later, the team collaborated on Force 2 with Sonakshi Sinha coming on board as the female lead. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Force 3 is in the making too.

“John Abraham has acquired all the rights to the Force franchise from Vipul Shah and is all gearing up to take things to the next level on the action front. The actor is on a mission to lock a story that does justice to the kind of action spectacle he wishes to create in the universe of Force. Once the script is locked, his team will proceed to other aspect of pre-production,” revealed a source close to the development.

We reached out to Vipul Shah, the producer of Force franchise, and he confirmed the development saying, “Congratulations and all the best to John. It’s a very special brand and we wish he takes it to great heights. It’s been a pleasure making both Force instalments as a superhit franchise with John.”

If everything goes as planned, Force 3 will take off by this year end or latest by the first quarter of 2023. Force franchise aside, the other films under John Abraham’s kitty include Attack, Ek Villain 2, Pathan, a yet untitled comedy with Sajid Khan and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake co-starring Arjun Kapoor. While the actor is on the verge of finishing his work on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, he will soon fly down to London for a marathon schedule of Sajid Khan’s comedy also featuring Ritesh Deshmukh in lead.

In Force, John Abraham plays the role of a no-nonsense cop, ACP Yashvardhan Singh. More details on the third instalment of Force are still awaited as the film is in very nascent stages at the moment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates on John Abraham and the future of Force franchise.

