EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala brings Devi Sri Prasad on board Varun Dhawan’s next with Nitesh Tiwari

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the trio of Varun Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari are all set to commence shooting for their maiden collaboration from March 15. The film will be shot at multiple locations over a period of 3 months before calling it a wrap. And now, we have another exclusive update on the project. According to our sources, the Southern sensation, DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad has come on board as the music director of this yet untitled film.

“Chhichhore was touted to be a one of its film that married content with entertainment and music. The duo of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala are looking to recreate the magic on music front with their next collaboration too. Given the premise and world of this film, they have decided to get DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad to compose the entire album of the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

DSP is among the most popular music directors from the Telugu film industry, and he is currently hitting the headlines for creating multiple chartbusters in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The composer claim to fame in the Hindi belts was with Dhinka Chika from the Salman Khan blockbuster, Ready, which was a recreated version of his own track, Ringa Ringa.

Talking of the Varun Dhawan starrer, it marks the reunion of Sajid and Nitesh after Chhichhore, which won a National Award. The team is in talks with multiple names to play the female lead and as reported by Pinkvilla before, Janhvi Kapoor is the frontrunner to bag the film. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all gearing up to go on floors next month. “The music seatings have also begun, and one can expect a chartbuster album in here,” the source added.

