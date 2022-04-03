EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham's Tehran set in Iran; Says 'Will take my mother along to shoot, she has 21 cousins'

On February 22, Dinesh Vijan announced that he is teaming up with John Abraham on a geo-political thriller titled Tehran. The story, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, is based on true events with Arun Gopalan as the director. It is gearing up for a 2023 release and is expected to go on floors by June this year once John wraps up shooting for the Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan.

The actor describes it as a realistic geo-political thriller. “My next is a film called Tehran, and it’s very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran,” he says. John shares that he would be among the first Indian actors to shoot for a feature film in Iran. For those unaware, he was among the very few to have shot in Kabul as well, for Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express.

“I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. My mom has got 21 cousins in Iran, and I want to take her along because she wants to meet some of them. So I am very excited to be there. It’s an unbelievable story,” he adds.

John just had a release in the form of Attack. He will next be seen in the Ek Villain sequel directed by Mohit Suri and will soon start shooting for a comedy with Sajid Khan co-starring Ritesh Deshmukh. John is also working on Force 3 and developing a film set against the backdrop of bike racing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more updates on John soon. Meanwhile, watch his exclusive video interview below:

