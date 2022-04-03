EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham feels Force is the most untapped action franchise; Will make it a summer blockbuster

Pinkvilla was the first to report that John Abraham has acquired the rights of Force franchise from his producer, Vipul Shah, as he plans to revamp the action-packed world around ACP Yashvardhan. In an exclusive conversation with us, the actor confirmed the development and said that it’s work in progress for the next instalment of Force. “I am trying to get back the John Abraham Force body, where I can just break through the walls,” he smiles.

Prod him on the plans for Force 3 and he says, “I feel, Force is the most untapped action franchise right now. I want to make Force into a tentpole summer blockbuster, something really big. It has the potential of being one of the biggest action franchises (of our country). So yes, ACP Yashvardhan is going to stay on.”

Force aside, the actor’s banner is also developing journalist turned author Mark Manuel’s novel, Moorya Re into a web series. “We are developing Moorya Re. We love the book written by Mark Manuel and are working towards developing it into a series. It’s something I am working on very intensely as it’s very close to my heart,” he exults.

The actor is currently working on Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which is slated for a release during the Republic Day 2022 weekend. The espionage thriller is a part of YRF’s spy universe that started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. He also has Tehran under his kitty, which will be followed by a comedy with Sajid Khan. The actor is developing a film set against the backdrop of Bike Racing, whereas his Parmanu director, Abhishek Sharma is working on a script titled Parlok, a sci-fi film rooted in mythology.

Watch the full video interview of John Abraham below

