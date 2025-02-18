EXCLUSIVE: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai helmer Rakesh Roshan reveals how he found the iconic island for Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's film; 'I am very fond of...'

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan launched his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, with the 2000 musical romantic thriller film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Actress Ameesha Patel also made her debut with this evergreen movie. While the star cast, storyline, and songs contributed to the film's massive success, the iconic island where a major portion of the film was shot also became a favorite among cinephiles. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director revealed how he discovered the island. He also mentioned his fondness for shooting at beautiful locations. Read on!

In the latest episode of the Cult Creator Podcast, hosted by Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan spoke about one of the film's iconic locations, which became immensely popular among fans. The filmmaker shared that during the making of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai , he traveled to Australia to find a ship for filming. However, after being disappointed by multiple options, his search continued.

He then came across a picture of a sailboat in Athens. On the same stand, he noticed another postcard featuring rocks in the sea—this was Krabi Island. Intrigued, he flew from Australia to Phuket and then drove four hours to Krabi. "I found the location I had always dreamed of," the filmmaker recalled.

Watch the entire interview below:

In the same chat, he also spoke about his obsession with shooting at unusual and picturesque locations. The Krrish maker said, “I am very fond of shooting at good locations. Whenever I make a movie, when the script is ready, the first thing I do is go and see all the locations. I dream about those locations and I will go to every corner of the world to find the location I have dreamt of.”

Advertisement

To refresh your memory, KNYH was penned directed, and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Apart from debutants Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, it also starred actors Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon and Tannaz Irani.

After a successful release, the film was recently re-released on the big screen for the audience to enjoy the cinematic experience on 70 mm once again.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!