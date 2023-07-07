EXCLUSIVE: Kajol wants to do a comedy for sure but subject to following terms and conditions

Kajol is among the most celebrated Indian actresses of all time. In her career spanning across four decades, she has been a part of many memorable and iconic films. Over the last few years, she has been making some really gritty choices as a movie-star. Her show The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha will release on Disney+Hotstar next week, that is on the 14th of July, 2023. Kajol, Suparn Verma and Jisshu Sengupta, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked in length about their upcoming courtroom drama.



Director Suparn Verma Reveals That Kajol Was Hilarious On The Sets Of Their Show The Trial

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Kajol was asked about whether she would like to venture into the comic space, some time soon. Kajol, being the funny self that she is, first said that she'd love to, but then said that she already does comedy on a daily basis, in real life. Suparn Verma quickly added that people would die laughing if they got to see the behind-the-scenes footage of their show. Suparn then turned to Kajol and jokingly said that Kajol should charge for the behind-the-scenes footage and open an 'OnlyFans' account just to sell her comedy. Kajol chuckled. She then admitted that it would be highly inappropriate but it is still something she would consider (jokingly).



Kajol Reveals That She Would Love To Do A Film In The Dark Comedy Space

Kajol was then asked about whether she was being offered projects in the comedy space and about what keeps her away from the comic genre. The actress said, "Nothing keeps me away from the comic genre. I honestly have not been offered the kind of comedy that I really want to do. I don't want to do a Charlie Chaplin-esque (comedy), though I would love to, but it would then have to be in black and white and a silent film. But, honestly, I would like to do a really dark comedy that is more situational and that I can play around with and that I can work through. I think it would be fantastic. I would love to do it. If anybody has a script, I would love to hear it."

Kajol Admits Of Being Tired Of Doing Emotional Parts

When Himesh manifested for Kajol to be offered a comedy film that fits her bill, she said, "Absolutely. My next thing; I definitely want to do a comedy. For sure. I am tired of glycerine. I told all my directors recently that if there's a bottle of glycerine, don't even take a close-up. Take a back-shot of me crying, where my shoulders are shaking. Just don't take a shot from the front."

Where And When To Watch Trial

You can watch Kajol's show The Trial on Disney+Hotstar, from the 14th of July, 2023. It is a Hotstar special.

