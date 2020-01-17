EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan fulfils his mother's once upon a time wish on her birthday; gifts her a swanky car

Kartik Aaryan is indeed the ideal son as he gifted his mother the perfect birthday gift on her birthday. Read on to know more.

Kartik Aaryan is a favourite of the fans for multiple reasons and well, we definitely can't get enough of him with all that cuteness and of course, the films that he has lined up ahead. The actor is winning hearts with the evolution over time and while he continues to be in the news for multiple reasons, here's some more about him on a special occasion for a special person in his life, his mother.

On his mother's birthday a day back, Kartik surprised his mother with a car, and not a random car, but one that she had mentioned to her back when he wasn't very famous and popular. She did not even know what car it was, however, he decided to give it to her when he can and so, he made this birthday special for his mother and gifted her the latest edition of the car and after giving her the car, he also took her on a ride. Sweet much, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Kartik made it to the news just yesterday as the team shared the poster of his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, titled Love Aaj Kal. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the trailer is all set to release today. Apart from Love Aaj Kal, the actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

