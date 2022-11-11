EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar pulls out of Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana sequels

The last two weeks have seen reports about producer Firoz Nadiadwala making multiple rounds at actor Akshay Kumar’s office to discuss the possibility of reviving three comedy franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana. Sources tell us that talks have fizzled out, as Akshay Kumar was not convinced about the quality and vision of the sequel concepts.

“Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn’t align with the broad script ideas” revealed a source. “Akshay Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past,” adds the source.

For those unaware, Hera Pheri 3 was announced earlier last decade with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film went on floors, and after shooting for over a month, was stalled mid-way for multiple reasons. Welcome’s sequel was also attempted in 2015 as Welcome Back, starring John Abraham, but the film didn’t come anywhere close to the original.

Akshay backs out of Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome too

“Akshay Kumar already has a busy calendar and is choosing his future scripts very carefully. He might opt for a fresh, new comedy than ride on the popularity of past franchises with half-baked scripts,” adds the source.

Nadiadwala is said to be approaching other actors now to helm the films. “He’s now making it with a young actor and talks are on with multiple directors, in an attempt to somehow take the franchise forward,” added a source close to the production house.