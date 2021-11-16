EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on struggling days: That was a time when you were able to share sorrows with people

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line up of films ahead. Besides Dhamaka, he also has Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy in the pipeline. The actor says that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today. “And I will keep on working hard to get to another point in my life where I want to be now. So it's been that only, and it’s always relative. Now I have crossed one level, then there will be a second one and then the third. So it never stops and that’s the most beautiful part of this journey, that it never stops and there is no finishing line. So you just carry on,” says Kartik.

He further adds, “But I don’t worry about money or anything else. These are secondary things which I am getting because of my work. I am very happy because I hadn’t come here with anything, so there is nothing to lose. It’s just that I want to work, I am a workaholic and I want to continue doing that.” During his struggling days the actor used to share an apartment with 12 other boys in Andheri.

“When I used to stay in Andheri or even before that during my struggling period when I was staying with 12 people, those were some of my wonderful days and beautiful memories. That was a time when you were able to share your sorrows with people, which became endearing moments for you. Those were the moments I cherish, and I love that I got to spend so much time with so many different people from different parts of the country. I am still in touch with a few of them. I am really happy that this journey has fuel in it and it’s going on,” states Kartik.

What does he miss from those days? “I was very uncensored. I think I miss that. Back then I was able to do anything, and I still can but of course there is some kind of a limit now. But back then, I was absolutely carefree and that is something I miss,” Kartik concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan shares his birthday plans; Read Deets